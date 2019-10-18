Three private practices merge to form Louisiana Ear Nose Throat & Sinus practice

Three well-known local physicians’ groups have merged to form Louisiana Ear Nose Throat & Sinus (L.E.N.T.S.), a practice offering a combined 45 years of experience in comprehensive ear, nose and throat care for adults and children.

Three different office groups—which include the physicians of Hansbrough, Peters, Traxler and Scallan; ENT Medical Center; and Baton Rouge Ear Nose & Throat Associates—officially merged Oct.1, rolling out their new name, logo and team members earlier this week.

L.E.N.T.S.—which is unaffiliated with a hospital and functioning under one tax ID number— features five locations, with clinics in Baton Rouge, Zachary and Denham Springs.

“It’s truly a coming together,” says Dr. Elise Scallan, one of the physicians. “We’re pooling together all our resources, but the long-term plan for 2020 is for us to come together under one big roof. We’re basically the biggest private practice ENT group in the state we’re aware of.”

Driving the merger, according to an announcement, is the recognition that patients want the ability to have greater control over their health care and more choices—a phenomenon brought on by the rising prominence of technology in the industry.

The 13-member physician staff includes: Dr. Ryan T. Boone, Dr. Cheryl L. Braud, Dr. Jack L. Breaux Jr., Dr. Frank L. Fazio, Dr. Thomas A. Hansbrough, Dr. Charles A. LeBlanc, Dr. J. Stan Montelaro, Dr. Charles F. Mitchell, Dr. Geoffrey M. Peters, Dr. Stanley E. Peters, Dr. Elise Scallan, Dr. Collin B. Sutton, Dr. John G. Traxler and Dr. Benjamin F. Walton.

For more information, visit www.lentsmedicalgroup.com.