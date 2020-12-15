Three coffee shops opening in Baton Rouge 

Baton Rouge has always had a lively coffee scene. With a wide range of local shops and creative baristas, you can find much more than Frappuccinos here. And if anything, the coffee scene only continues to grow. Here are three coffee shops to watch in the next few months:

Reve Coffee Lab: After its previous home in White Star Market closed last spring, Reve has been working toward a reopening. It will now serve coffee at its own space in the Settlement in Willow Grove near Bistro Byronz. The recently announced location was the perfect choice, manager Cale Guidry says. “We wanted to basically bring specialty coffee to a part of Baton Rouge that had been wanting it for a while.” The move not only brings not a change of scenery, but also opportunities to change and upgrade the menu. The expanded menu includes new lunch offerings and Reve’s own full-size bar serving beer, wine and both classic and specialty cocktails.

Social Coffee: The mobile coffee cart company, which hosts pop-ups at places like Counterspace BR, now has a fixed-location inside Chow Yum Phat. Owner Dillon Farrell partnered with the Perkins Road overpass restaurant to form “Social at CYP,” and to serve his coffee Tuesday-Sunday mornings. “I saw this move as a natural stepping stone,” Farrell says. “The goal is to have a standalone brick-and-mortar—not that we’d depart from Chow Yum Phat—but we’d love to have our own space, as well.”

Leola’s Cafe and Coffee House: Debuting soon in Mid City, this coffee and sweet treats spot will be open for breakfast, brunch and lunch. Planned for the former Yvette Marie’s space inside The Market at Circa 1857, the restaurant will also serve dishes like banana bread French toast and drinks like mimosas. Leola’s did not return calls for additional details prior to publication.

