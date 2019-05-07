David Trusty opens commercial real estate firm

A couple of weeks after parting ways with Coldwell Banker Commercial One, longtime broker David Trusty has opened his own firm—Trusty Commercial Property—in the Siegen Professional Plaza, next to the Geico office.

Helping him in the venture are two other former Coldwell agents: his son, John Trusty, and Andrew Mayer.

“We’ve been talking about doing it for three years, and everyone’s been encouraging us to do this,” says Trusty, who spent more than 14 years working at Gully, Phelps and McKey, which is currently operating under the Coldwell Banker flag.

Wanting to shift his focus to professional real estate investing, Trusty says the new firm specializes in commercial investment properties representing buyers and sellers throughout the state. It also offers services such as development, site selection and real estate marketing.

Trusty says they already have several dozen clients, as well as some listings along Howell Place, Essen Lane and other properties he’s managed before. Among them is the firm’s 17,500-square-foot Siegen Lane office space, which Trusty is leasing out with plans to sell the outparcel.

Despite an overcrowded market and the rising popularity of branding agencies with national franchises, Trusty says he believes “local market knowledge and close, professional relationships with clients combined with [their] national reach” will make the firm competitive in the local real estate sphere.