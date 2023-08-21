This Louisiana governor candidate is the first to come out swinging in a TV ad

Republican Treasurer John Schroder has drawn the first blood in the Louisiana governor’s race TV ad wars, reports The Shreveport Times.

In two new 30-second spots, Schroder attacks fellow GOP rivals Jeff Landry and Stephen Waguespack as political insiders and associates them with the state’s culture of cronyism and corruption.

Schroder, who like the rest of the field is trailing early frontrunner Landry in the Oct. 14 primary election campaign, must peel off some support from Landry and separate himself from other Republicans to either catch Landry or Shawn Wilson, who has consolidated Democratic support in the race.

By taking on Landry, the attorney general, and Waguespack, previously chief of staff for former Republican Gov. Bobby Jindal, it’s clear that Schroder’s team believes those two are his top GOP competition.

The first ad begins with a narrator saying, “Tired of Louisiana corruption and failure,” then proceeds to say Landry funneled $420,000 in campaign funds to a company he owns and paid himself $200,000 in annual income.

The spot next focuses on Waguespack’s ties to Jindal, who was elected twice but was unpopular when he left office. “Waguespack and Jindal wrecked our public universities and our state budget,” the narrator says.

Schroder’s campaign says the ads will begin running on broadcast and cable TV on Tuesday beginning in the New Orleans and Monroe markets. It’s the first phase of a $1.5 million ad buy of which $1.3 will be spent on TV and the balance on radio through Election Day.

