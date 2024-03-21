This local machine shop wants to expand in Zachary

A Baker machine shop is asking local officials to approve its plans to expand its business to a larger facility in Zachary.

Blane Adams and Mark Wilks with Industrial Machine Works Inc. filed an application with the Planning Commission for approval to rezone a four-acre tract on Samuels Road near Mount Pleasant Road from rural to light industrial.

Adams says the company plans to build a new facility there that will provide twice the space of its current location on Baker Boulevard.

“We’re looking to expand,” Adams says. “The building we’re in is a little under 10,000 square feet and we’re looking to get something about 25,000 square feet.”

Adams is listed as the company’s vice president, online records show. The application lists William Woodside as the property owner.

Industrial Machine Works is a full-service machine shop founded in 1999. The shop manufactures pump parts and does light fabrication. It specializes in CNC turning and milling.

Adams says the company is currently accepting bids for the project, with a goal of moving into the new building at the end of 2024.

“We’d like to have it as soon as possible, but hopefully by the end of the year,” Adams says. “That is what we were hoping for, but I don’t know if that will happen.”

The request is expected to be considered at the Planning Commission’s April meeting.