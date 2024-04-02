​​This local creative agency just became the first B Corp in the Capital Region

Baton Rouge-based creative agency ThreeSixtyEight on Tuesday announced that it has attained B Corp Certification, making it the first company in the Capital Region and one of only six companies in Louisiana to do so.

B Corp Certification is awarded by B Lab, a nonprofit with a stated goal of “transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities and the planet.” To attain the certification, a company must receive a minimum score of 80 on an assessment of its overall environmental and social impact.

In essence, B Corp Certification signifies that a company meets high standards of accountability, performance and transparency across a range of factors.

According to ThreeSixtyEight Chief Growth Officer Adrian Owen Jones, the agency’s newfound B Corp status is the result of a “rigorous” two-year certification process.

As part of its assessment, ThreeSixtyEight was evaluated on its performance in five categories: clients, community, environment, governance and workers. The agency was also required to submit a series of financial disclosures.

ThreeSixtyEight will need to recertify every three years to maintain its B Corp status. Recertification is essential to confirm that B Corps continue to meet B Lab’s high standards on an ongoing basis.

According to Jones, ThreeSixtyEight’s B Corp Certification is part of the agency’s efforts to position itself as a leader in the creative industry.

“We’re using this certification as the launch point for a more intentional and focused positioning as not just a normal advertising agency but a really thoughtful, socially minded creative firm,” Jones says.

As of February, there are 8,254 B Corps across 162 industries in 96 countries. Other B Corps headquartered in Louisiana include Custom Learning Atelier, Goods That Matter, LA New Product Development Team, One More Thing LLC and PosiGen.