This local contracting company is doubling the size of its headquarters

Build Commercial Construction needs more space. Lots of it.

The local contracting company is embarking on an expansion that is expected to double its Old Hammond Highway headquarters to 2,600 square feet, founder and CEO Nick Miller says.

“This expansion allows us to be more efficient in our current capacity and allows for future growth as well,” Miller says, adding that the company had outgrown its current space since opening its doors in 2020.

The expansion will be finished and occupied by the company’s nine salaried operational employees within 30 days, according to Miller. Finishing touches like paint and furnishing are being done on the interior.

By year’s end, he expects to hire at least two more employees, but expects Build’s personnel and project volume to double into 2024.