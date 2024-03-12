This commercial space near Drusilla Lane was just purchased for $1.65M

Multitenant commercial office building Brookline Square, in Independence Plaza, was purchased by 9522 Brookline LLC for $1.65 million, according to a deal filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

John Knox is the registered agent for 9522 Brookline LLC and is also a co-owner of Johden Properties LLC, according to the secretary of state’s website. Gregory Howell represented Brookline Square LLC in the deal.

Modiphy Digital Marketing, Mensman Law and A First Name Basis Home Care are businesses that occupy the space, according to online records.