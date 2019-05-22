Thirty years later, Florida Boulevard is still a no man’s land  

In 1986, a group of civic leaders got together to address some of the problems in Baton Rouge that might sound familiar to residents of the parish today—sprawl, traffic, flooding and the increasing polarization between the economically underserved northern part of the parish and the prosperous south.

Though the goal was to tackle broad, systemic issues, the plan focused specifically on Florida Boulevard. The nearly 20-mile state artery that runs from the river downtown to the Livingston Parish line served then, as it does now, as a commercial corridor, a commuter thoroughfare and the effective dividing line between the two Baton Rouges.

More than 30 years later, as Business Report details in its new cover package, what once was envisioned as the future living room of Baton Rouge looks more like the mud room.

Dozens of commercial properties sit vacant or partially empty, the result of retailers that have relocated to greener pastures or closed altogether. Lease rates vary, but in some cases older office or retail space can be had for as little as $8 per square foot.

