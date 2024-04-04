These sports bets will soon be banned in Louisiana

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board on Wednesday issued an order to its licensed sports betting operators prohibiting player proposition bets in college sports.

A player prop bet is a wager on an individual player in a game or match that is not directly connected to the outcome of that game or match. For example, one could bet on how many passing yards a quarterback will throw or how many points a basketball player will score.

The suspension of player prop bets in college sports will go into effect on Aug. 1. Sports betting operators will be able to honor any outstanding bets after the ban goes into effect, and prop bets on “full team statistical results” will continue to be permitted.

The ban comes just days after NCAA President Charlie Baker called for increased scrutiny with regard to player prop bets in college sports after reports of integrity issues and player harassment. Notably, LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese on Monday opened up about the death threats she has received since leading her team to a championship last year.

“Sports betting issues are on the rise across the country with prop bets continuing to threaten the integrity and competition and leading to student athletes and professional athletes getting harassed,” Baker says. “The NCAA has been working with states to deal with these threats and many are responding by banning college prop bets.”

Other states to have recently suspended player prop bets in college sports include Maryland, Ohio and Vermont, while several more states only permit player prop bets on college teams located out-of-state.

Representatives from LSU Athletics were unable to be reached for comment before this morning’s publication deadline.