These four businesses recently opened in downtown Baton Rouge

Four businesses recently opened in downtown Baton Rouge, according to the Downtown Development District.

The DDD highlighted the businesses during its commission meeting this morning.

The 121, a special events venue next to the Hilton on Convention Street, opened recently. The two-story brick structure encompasses about 5,200 square feet.

District Attorney for 18th Judicial District Tony Clayton acquired the building from the state for $700,000 in 2021.

Luckett Portrait Studio has opened on Florida Street near Poor Boy Lloyd’s. The studio offers photos for high school seniors, families and others. The studio recently relocated to downtown from its previous location near the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Gail Drive.

Digital Knomad is located between the DDD office and Poor Boy Lloyd’s on Florida Street. DDD Executive Director Whitney Hoffman Sayal says the space has an art gallery, green room and podcasting room.

Okki Tokki, a new Korean-inspired “build your own bowl” restaurant, also opened its doors earlier this month.

“I think it validates that we did a survey back in December,” Hoffman Sayal says. “International cuisine was one of the top things people said they wanted to see downtown.”