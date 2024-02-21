These are the skills most in demand within the Capital Region

Communication is the most sought-after common skill among employers in the Capital Region, according to a report released Wednesday morning from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, while project management is the most in-demand specialized skill.

There were more than 66,000 unique job postings in the region between July and December of 2023, according to the report. Those jobs had a median advertised salary of $50,100, almost 8% higher than a year prior.

The state of Louisiana posted more jobs than any other hiring entity in the first half of the year, with almost 2,800 unique job postings, while health care had the most postings among area industries.

The three most in-demand occupations during the second half of 2023 were registered nurses (2,272 postings), retail salespersons (1,919 postings) and retail supervisors (1,715 postings).

Read the full report.