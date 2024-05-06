These are the five most in-demand marketing skills according to LinkedIn

New skills data from LinkedIn’s 2024 Global Marketing Jobs Outlook report show which skills represent the biggest areas of opportunity for marketing professionals who want a competitive edge.

According to the data, the most in-demand skill is social media management, followed by search engine optimization, Adobe Photoshop, email marketing and market research.

Why is that important? Because LinkedIn data suggests brighter days are ahead for the profession, as 83% of chief marketing officers say they are likely to hire in the coming year due to growth.

Employers are also prioritizing a mix of “left-brain skills” (data analysis, WordPress, etc.) and “right-brain skills” (copywriting, graphic design, etc.) as they hire new marketing talent to build their teams.

LinkedIn data also show which skills grew the fastest among marketing professionals over the past 12 months: web3.js, A++, SaaS sales, Discord and social media strategy.

Explore LinkedIn’s 2024 Global Marketing Jobs Outlook report here.