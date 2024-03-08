These are BRAC’s legislative priorities for the regular session

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber on Friday announced its priorities for the 2024 regular legislative session, which convenes March 11 and adjourns no later than June 3.

According to a statement from BRAC, the organization will advocate for legislation to “enhance the Capital Region’s economy and livability.”

BRAC’s 2024 legislative priorities include:

Supporting the reorganization of Louisiana Economic Development . BRAC would like to see LED “reimagined” to foster a “business-first, customer-centric environment.”

Championing a comprehensive energy strategy. BRAC will advocate for incentives and policies that would fuel the growth of Louisiana’s renewable energy industry.

Fully funding transportation infrastructure projects. Those projects include the Baton Rouge-to-New Orleans passenger rail, the new Mississippi River bridge and the three phases of Interstate 10 widening.

Addressing Louisiana’s insurance crisis. BRAC would like to see a “more favorable insurance environment” be created for both insurers and the insured.

Building pathways to high-wage employment. Specifically, BRAC wants M.J. Foster Promise Program funding eligibility requirements to be expanded to include 17-to-20-year-olds and formerly incarcerated individuals.

Eliminating impediments to employment. BRAC would like to see “unnecessary degree requirements for state jobs” and “onerous occupational licensing requirements for some professions” removed.

Improving K-12 student attendance and outcomes. BRAC will advocate for expanding and incentivizing work-based learning opportunities for students, as well as holding students and teachers to general accountability standards.

Maintaining early childhood education funding. “High-quality early education is essential for child development and enables parents and guardians to participate in the workforce,” a statement from BRAC reads. “Provide the requisite funding allocations to continue serving our youngest citizens.”

Increasing access to allied health professionals. Specifically, BRAC would like to see funding for the completion of the nursing and allied health education complex at Baton Rouge Community College .

“With a new governor and many new faces in the Capital Region legislative delegation, encouraging collaborative discussions on key regional economic goals will be vital for our team,” says Trey Godfrey, BRAC’s senior vice president of policy.