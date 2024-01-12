The professional argument for rest

If you’re the resolution-making type, you’re probably familiar with the fatigue that goes hand-in-hand with unsustainable habits. For one week, it might feel easy to cook a new recipe every night, double your time at the gym, and start your day with a morning meditation, but if these practices don’t truly fit into your schedule, you’ll be left frustrated and feeling like you’ve fallen short.



The same thing happens when we de-prioritize sleep in favor of productivity. For a short time, we can wake up earlier and work later to meet ambitious deadlines, but eventually, that sleep debt will catch up, leading to burnout.



Making time for a midday nap, an early bedtime, or a late wake-up isn’t a sign of weakness; it’s a sign that you take yourself (and the people around you) seriously, writes Inc. When you get the restorative rest you truly need, you allow yourself to be focused, active, and present throughout your waking hours.

Among Inc.’s tips on how to avoid the burnout cycle and find a sense of balance: structural shifts. Getting more sleep, the publication writes, isn’t just about a mindset shift for most people—structural schedules like work hours and school start times dictate when we can rest. That means to find real balance, we need to rethink our definitions of success and productivity, accepting the widespread evidence that sleep deprivation impairs job performance.

Get the rest of Inc.’s insights into the importance of rest.





