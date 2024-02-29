The muffuletta unwrapped: Secrets of Louisiana’s famous sandwich

Born in the early 1900s in New Orleans, the muffuletta can now be found across the globe.

As 225 shows in its newest episode of Between the Lines, many try to re-create the muffuletta, but none compares to those made here in Louisiana. Muffulettas are a symbol of what Louisiana really is—a culinary melting pot—and Baton Rouge’s Anthony’s Italian Deli embodies that philosophy.

The Saia family behind Anthony’s Italian Deli came to Louisiana from Italy, bringing recipes from home. The family got its start in a small shop off Florida Boulevard and stayed there for 36 years. Eventually, family members decided to buy land on Government Street and build their own place. From the start, they knew they wanted their muffuletta to be different from New Orleans variations.

“I’ve noticed that they’re putting whole olives on it and big chunks of vegetables soaked in olive oil,” says Marco Saia. “Ours is like a plethora more of vegetables ground up with olives.”

Learn more about the iconic sandwich from Between the Lines.