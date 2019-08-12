The Hawk’s Nest closing this weekend 

One of Baton Rouge’s oldest restaurants today announced it will be closing after this weekend.

The Hawk’s Nest, which was founded by James Ray ‘Bighead’ Smith in 1980, will serve its last crowd on Saturday. The restaurant was known for its shrimp remoulade and, according to pictures on Yelp, a massive muffaletta, WAFB-TV reports.

Smith, who passed away in January 2018, left the restaurant to his son, Kyle, and daughter, Jamie.

The Hawk’s Nest was originally located near the old airport (now Independence Park), before relocating to Sherwood Forest Boulevard just off of I-12. Read the full story.