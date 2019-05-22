The four pillars of a business transformation

If you are a business leader, you have probably thought about radical change. As Strategy+Business reports, the conventional response is a transformation initiative—a top-down restructuring, accompanied by across-the-board cost-cutting, a technological reboot, and some reengineering. But these efforts tend to leave the organization fatigued and not much changed.

Successful transformations, in this context, are a major shift in an organization’s capabilities and identity so that it can deliver valuable results, relevant to its purpose, that it couldn’t master before. This could be on a large or small scale or even just a part of the company.

The best way to do this is to make a cultural shift with highly engaged leaders, who take control of the organization’s future in these four ways:

• Create a strategic identity. Articulate a single desirable future.

• Design for trust. Develop ways to attract and deserve the commitment of both customers and employees.

• Master the pivot from sprint to scale. Test new practices, pick the approaches that work, and rapidly implement them.

• Treat your legacy as an asset. Save the best of your past, divest the rest for advantage, and use the income to fund the future. Read the full story.