The final countdown to nominate for Forty Under 40 awards

No more procrastinating, people. You have just a few more hours remaining to nominate someone for Business Report’s annual Forty Under 40 awards program. The deadline is 5 p.m., with no extensions.

Each year, the magazine spotlights and honors promising young professionals in the Capital Region who have achieved success and excelled in their field before the age of 40.

Business Report is looking for people who have demonstrated leadership, initiative and dedication in pursuing their careers and community service, and who are likely to continue to do so. Those recognized include executives, entrepreneurs, politicians, government leaders, nonprofit managers and other professionals.

To be eligible, nominees must be under the age of 40 as of Nov. 19. This year’s Forty Under 40 class will be profiled in the Nov. 19 issue of Business Report and honored at a special event on Dec. 4.

All nominations must be made online no later than 5 p.m. this afternoon—again, no exceptions. Also, please note: Any corrections or updates on nominee information must be submitted through our online form. Information emailed to Business Report editors will not be considered.

See a list of past honorees, get answers to questions you may have and make your nominations.