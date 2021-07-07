The Capital Region’s Top 100 private companies list is out 

It was a year unlike any other for the Capital Region’s Top 100 private companies. While the top five companies on the 2021 list remained the same from a year ago, there was plenty of upheaval elsewhere—much of it related to the pandemic as well as an increase in severe weather.

The financial impact of a year unlike any other in recent memory was such that for the first time in some 30 years the number of Top 100 companies sustaining year-over-year revenue declines (54) outnumbered those who reported revenue growth (45). (One company saw flat year-over revenue.)

As usual, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana was the No. 1 company on the list, posting 2020 revenues of $4.51 billion, up 12.45% from the $4.01 billion the previous year. The rest of the top five remain unchanged, though three companies absorbed losses: Turner Industries Group LLC ($2.36 billion, -24.2%), Raising Canes USA LLC ($1.75 billion, 16.7%), Performance Contractors Inc. ($1.16 billion, -9%) and Brown & Root Industrial Services LLC ($956 million [estimated], -5.3%).

Reshuffling was the order of business for the list’s second five, with one company dropping out of the top 10 and Lipsey’s LLC shooting its way to No. 6, from 14th, on this year’s list with 66% year-over revenue growth.

See the full list here, and check out the digital version of Business Report's July edition, available for Insiders.