The business of billboards … or driver distraction?

One of the more controversial proposals of this year’s legislative session was a pair of bills aimed at limiting billboards statewide, which set off a public feud among business interests, pitting the trucking industry against the outdoor advertising business.

As Business Report covers in a new feature, what’s unique about this clash in Louisiana, though, is that it’s not just the billboard industry the truckers are taking on—it’s Lamar Advertising.

As the third-largest publicly traded company in the state and headquartered in Baton Rouge for more than 100 years, Lamar wields significant influence in Louisiana and has deep community ties, especially in the Capital City.

The company, which often flies under the publicity radar, pushed back strongly against the billboard legislation, calling it “anti-business” and “an assault” on Lamar and the more than 3,500 local businesses that advertise on its billboards. Lamar also launched its own public campaign opposing the legislation.

The trucking industry, which is behind the campaign in support of the bills, is well-aware of what it’s up against.

“It feels like it’s become David and Goliath,” says Chance McNeely, executive director of the Louisiana Motor Transport Association. “At end of the day, everyone in Louisiana knows we have a billboard problem. … No one wants to talk about it because Lamar is here.”

The House Transportation Committee killed one of the two bills last week, however, similar legislation in the Senate is still awaiting committee hearing.

Read the full story from Business Report. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com