The Bluffs golf course sold to community group for $3.15M

The Bluffs on Thompson Creek Golf & Conference Resort has been sold to a neighborhood-based group that plans on running the St. Francisville property as a nonprofit, according to a press release.

The Bluffs Community LLC acquired “the golf course and related facilities” from The Bluffs Renaissance LLC, a company held by attorney Jerry Dodson and the successors to his longtime partner, Kenneth Carter, who died last summer.

“By putting The Bluffs in the hands of its neighbors, we have realized Ken’s vision of creating a true golfing community,” Dodson says in a released statement.

As part of the course’s transition, Eddie Anderson has been named the new general manager, and Jeff Strong, a Professional Golfers’ Association professional and president of Strong Sports Management Inc., has been engaged to serve on a consulting basis to support the daily operations of the course, as well as help develop and implement a long-term vision for the facility. Heirloom Cuisine has also been contracted to manage food, beverage and event services.

Anderson was unable to be reached for more information before this afternoon’s deadline.

Dodson and Carter bought the property in September 2015 for a reported price of $100 and other valuable consideration. Dodson would not reveal the true price they paid, but it had been offered for sale by for over $10 million at one time.

The Bluffs was reportedly a financial challenge for Carter and Dodson, and last year an exploratory committee made up of property owners and other members of the golf community placed a preliminary buyout offer for the golf resort.