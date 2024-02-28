The Baton Rouge mayoral race is heating up

With Baton Rouge’s 2024 mayoral election fast approaching, it seems that a couple of potential candidates are gearing up to throw their hats in the ring.

First there’s Ted James, who has been rumored to run since he stepped down from his position with the Small Business Administration in January.

James, a Democrat and former state representative, is set to make an “important announcement” at McKinley High School Thursday morning.

While James declined to comment on the precise nature of that announcement when reached by phone earlier today, it seems exceedingly likely that he will be announcing his candidacy.

Then there’s Republican David Tatman, a former member of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board and owner of political consulting firm The Tatman Group.

Earlier this week, Tatman shared a video titled “Change is Coming!” with the hashtag #Tatman2024 that all but confirms his candidacy, and his website contains similar messaging. An official announcement has yet to be made, however.

Tatman was unable to be reached for comment before this afternoon’s deadline.

And finally there’s Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, who has already confirmed her reelection bid. If she is reelected, she would enter her third and final term as mayor.

“Mayor Broome looks forward to a third term and continuing the transformative progress her administration achieved in East Baton Rouge Parish over the past seven years,” a statement from the mayor’s office reads.