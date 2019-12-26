Texas-based corporation buys Rabenhorst funeral home properties

The Rabenhorst Funeral Homes and Crematory properties in Baton Rouge have been purchased by a Texas-based funeral home corporation, according to sales documents.

Service Corporation International, based in Houston, bought multiple properties from Rabenhorst in three separate transactions that totaled $4.5 million. SCI bought the properties through SCI Tennessee Funeral Services LLC. The deals closed earlier this week.

The acquired properties include Rabenhorst’s Government Street location in downtown, its Florida Boulevard location in downtown east, as well as property on Perkins Road. SCI did not return a request for comment about the purchases in time for this afternoon’s publication deadline.

According to the funeral home’s website, the Government Street location of Rabenhorst was the first facility constructed in Baton Rouge solely for the purpose of providing funeral services. Rabenhorst has served the Baton Rouge community for roughly 150 years.

This isn’t the first funeral home SCI has scooped up in the Capital Region this year. In October, SCI bought Seale Funeral Home on Hooper Road, near Central, for $1.4 million.

As of September, SCI operates more than 1,475 funeral homes and 480 cemeteries in 44 states and Puerto Rico. The company, which is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange, also owns property in Canada.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to show that SCI did not return a request for comment. The deals filed with the Clerk of Court’s Office were for the properties. It is unclear who will operate the facilities.