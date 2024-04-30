Tenant buys industrial property for $1.36M

Coleman Roofing & Construction purchased the building housing its Gonzales operations for $1.36 million last week, according to Elifin Realty’s Pulse newsletter.

Coleman Roofing and Construction Owner and President Chris Yancey purchased the property through Coleman Roofing and Construction LLC Houma from Livingston Frost LLC, according to the deal filed April 23 with the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court.

Secretary of State online records list Donald Chase and Wanda Chase as Livingston Frost LLC officers.

Yancey bought Coleman Roofing & Construction in 2003. The company has four other locations in Louisiana, including in Baton Rouge. It operates throughout Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southern Alabama, and eastern Texas.

Yancey could not be reached for comment before this afternoon’s publication deadline.