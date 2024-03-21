Temple pushes insurance industry-friendly package

A package of legislation to benefit insurance companies found widespread support in a Louisiana Senate committee Wednesday after only one member questioned why the state would help the industry instead of drivers and homeowners who pay extraordinarily high premiums, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The Senate Committee on Insurance approved four bills that are part of Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple’s agenda. Before winning election last year, Temple spent more than two decades in the insurance industry, managing and owning the kinds of companies he now regulates.

Departing from the way his predecessor, Jim Donelon, ran the Louisiana Department of Insurance, Temple has promised what he calls a “free market” approach of less regulation in the hopes of luring more insurance companies to the state. He has said more competition will lead to lower rates for consumers and end the crisis that followed five costly natural disasters over a 12-month period.

Temple’s agenda includes a number of “tort reform” bills that would make it harder for policyholders and accident victims to sue insurance companies and would lower the amount of money insurers have to pay when they lose a case.

