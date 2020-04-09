‘Telepolicing’ proving a positive disruption for BRPD

One of the few silver linings in the coronavirus crisis has been what appears to be a marked decrease in the response time of Baton Rouge Police officers to crime scenes and emergencies.

Part of the reason may be a decrease in the number of incidents. With fewer people on the streets since the stay-at-home order went into effect March 20, the number of reported crimes, accidents and emergencies have slowed.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul says his department typically averages around 570 calls for service in a week. By comparison, it received around 470 last week, a nearly 18% decline.

Paul also attributes the quicker response time to increased use of the department’s Telephone Reporting Unit, which is handling a growing number of reports for nonviolent and nonemergency situations.

Though the unit predates the coronavirus crisis and has been in operation for more than a year, more people are using it now that the BRPD’s district offices are closed to the public to practice social distancing.

“Last week, our response time in some areas was down by as much as a whole minute because our officers were not tied up on Code 1 calls,” Paul says.

Among the types of reports the telephone unit takes are identity theft, when there is no physical evidence to collect; vehicle theft, when there is no recoverable evidence; fraud; vandalism; and theft, when there is no firearm and no recoverable evidence.

The BRPD has also put up a QR code on its Facebook page that people can scan with their smartphones to have a face-to-face conversation with a live officer from the unit.

Like so many businesses and organizations that have learned new ways of doing things in the weeks since the pandemic began, Paul says the BRPD has realized the efficiencies that can come from telepolicing.

“I think this is one of those things that is going to carry over, even after COVID,” Paul says. “We like this. We’re going to continue.”