Tedrick Knightshead still on public payroll, city-parish taking no action

More than a month after it came to light that Tedrick Knightshead has remained a key member in the parish attorney’s office despite two disciplinary actions—including a 2016 sexual harassment complaint—city-parish leaders have not said or done anything about it.

Meanwhile, Knightshead remains on the public payroll.

Not only was he allowed to serve as first assistant under former Parish Attorney Lea Anne Batson, but Knightshead has also been asked to stay on staff by interim Parish Attorney Andy Dotson, even though Knightshead submitted his resignation in December.

On what was supposed to be his last day, Jan. 31, the parish attorney’s office filed paperwork indicating Knightshead would instead become a senior special assistant attorney with reduced hours, according to city-parish personnel records.

In 2012, Knightshead was suspended for a month, with a pay reduction, for unclear disciplinary reasons. Then, in 2016, an employee filed a sexual harassment complaint against Knightshead for comments he made at the office and via text message asking her to send him photos. Batson wrote Knightshead up for “inappropriate communications” in response to the harassment complaint.

Knightshead has had other issues adhering to office policies. Last year, due to his unwillingness to follow policies implemented by Batson in 2016—particularly one requiring the elimination of perceived conflicts of interest in an attorney’s private practice—Knightshead tendered his resignation in December.

Despite this, he continues to be employed with the city-parish, which has largely chosen to ignore the whole ordeal.

The Metro Council, which oversees the parish attorney’s office, has remained essentially silent on Knightshead, as has Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, though she has no authority over the office.

Dotson, Mayor Pro Tem Scott Wilson and the mayor’s office did not return requests for comment this week regarding Knightshead remaining on the public payroll.