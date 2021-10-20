Technology allows public to participate in Louisiana’s redistricting process

In Louisiana, the politicians get to draw their own districts, which may leave the impression, justified or not, that naked politics dictate the results.

But this time around, resources are available that make it easier for the general public to meaningfully participate and hold elected officials accountable.

“We’re putting redistricting tools into the hands of ordinary citizens, so those citizens can participate in the process in ways that they’ve never been able to before,” says Evan Bergeron, general counsel for Fair Districts Louisiana, a nonpartisan group with the goal of “democratizing democracy,” he says.

With U.S. census results finally in hand after months of delays, Louisiana lawmakers have launched the once-a-decade redistricting process. Legislators are holding a “roadshow” series of public meetings prior to a special redistricting session early next year.

Fair Districts has partnered with Dave’s Redistricting App, one of many available online redistricting platforms, to help users create their own maps for everything from Congress to the Legislature right down to their local parish council or police jury.

The result is many moving parts to this process, between the public, legislators and the governor.

The last time Louisiana redrew its districts, former Gov. Bobby Jindal initially said he wouldn’t be very involved, before injecting himself into the process. Likewise, Gov. John Bel Edwards has said he doesn’t expect to be very hands-on, but the Democrat’s veto pen will loom large in the Republican-dominated Legislature’s discussions.

