Teamwork doesn’t always make the dream work 

Most work is done in teams, and while teamwork can lead to innovative ideas and strong performance, it can also be stressful for employees.

But most research hasn’t provided much information about exactly how stressful teamwork can be, and where that stress comes from.

From studying the effects of teamwork on employee well-being, Harvard Business Review found that a lot of this stress stems from the pressure that managers put on employees. To figure out the stress cost, researchers studied data from employee surveys as well as interviews with managers from different British workplaces where all employees worked on designated teams. The conclusion was teamwork seems to affect organizational performance and employee well-being differently.

On one hand, there was a positive relationship between teamwork and organizational performance, which was partly explained by employees’ sense of commitment towards the organization.

On the other hand, a higher amount of teamwork projects compared to solo work increased the level of work demands on employees, which made them more anxious about their job. The more employees felt that their teammates relied upon them, the more they felt that they had insufficient time to do their work, which resulted in a major source of anxiety. Also, workers often felt pressure from managers—especially when results were below expectations—to perform above their capabilities. Read the full story here.