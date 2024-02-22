Tax evasion by the wealthiest Americans tops $150B

The nation’s wealthiest citizens are evading more than $150 billion a year in taxes, reports CNBC, adding to growing government deficits and creating a “lack of fairness” in the tax system, according to the head of the Internal Revenue Service.

Backed by billions of new funding from Congress, the IRS has recently launched a sweeping crackdown on wealthy taxpayers, partnerships and large companies.

“When I look at what we call our tax gap, which is the amount of money owed versus what is paid for, millionaires and billionaires that either don’t file or [are] underreporting their income are $150 billion of our tax gap,” Commissioner Danny Werfel says. “There is plenty of work to be done.”

Werfel says that a historical lack of funding at the IRS starved the agency of staff, technology and resources needed to fund audits—especially of the most complicated and sophisticated returns, which require more resources. Audits of taxpayers making more than $1 million a year fell by more than 80% over the last decade, while the number of taxpayers with income of at least $1 million jumped 50%, according to IRS statistics.

Some Republicans have ramped up their criticism of the IRS and its expanded enforcement efforts, saying the wave of new audits will burden small businesses with unnecessary bureaucracy.

Read the full story.





