Take a look inside Big Cheezy’s first brick-and-mortar restaurant near LSU

Big Cheezy, which got its start as a Tigerland food truck, will open its first brick-and-mortar restaurant at the North Gates of LSU’s campus on Tuesday, 225 Magazine reports.

Big Cheezy is known for its grilled cheeses and packed melts. The sandwich spot, located in the former home of Soulshine Kitchen & Bar on West Chimes Street, hosted a soft opening this past weekend.

According to owner Blaize Romancik, the new location is ideal because of its proximity to LSU’s campus. He has already applied for a liquor license, hoping to be able to serve beers and seltzers in time for football season.

“I wanted our first location to be around LSU,” Romancik says. “I wanted to thank the students for treating us so well in Tigerland and have our first location here.”

Take a look inside.