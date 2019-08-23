T & T Cafe brings bubble tea and sushi with artistic flair to downtown 

Third Street eatery T & T Cafe, which opened last month, brings another potential lunch or mobile working spot to downtown. T & T sells sushi, donburi (a rice bowl with cooked proteins), poke bowls, salads, silky ice, teas, smoothies and coffee.

The sushi menu is large, with dishes ranging from salmon rolls to a tropical mango shrimp tempura roll. Guests can also order the trendy milk cheese foam teas in flavors like rose, lemon and pineapple.

The front of the restaurant has grab-and-go refrigerators for animal-shaped mousse cakes, Japanese cheesecake and custom ice cream cakes. There are desktop computers for guests to use, internet cafe-style, and communal tables for people to sit and work.

225 staff writer Cynthea Corfah recently went to T & T to try some of their dishes, and says, “between the trippy animal desserts and out-of-this-world silky ice, it was a unique and entertaining experience.”

Read Corfah's full review of the new cafe