Sweet Baton Rouge moving into Electric Depot

Sweet Baton Rouge is moving into Electric Depot, the old Entergy site turned mixed-use development in Mid City, according to permits filed this week.

The retailer, which sells custom T-shirts, will occupy a 920-square-foot suite in Building B, which also houses BŌRU, a Japanese restaurant; Sweet Society, an Asian-inspired dessert shop; City Roots, a coffee concept by Community Coffee’s Matt Saurage; and Achroma, a photography studio and art gallery.

Owner Meredith Waguespack, who in 2018 merged her Southern Football Tees apparel line into her other Sweet Baton Rouge brand, says she was drawn to the Electric Depot development because of its historical significance and strategic, visible location on Government Street.

“I wanted something with character, and this development has that,” Waguespack says. “We’re really excited that this will be our flagship store.”

Once complete, the new space will feature its own line of exclusive, in-store products, says Waguespack, who also plans to sell merchandise from certain Louisiana makers belonging to Local Pop Up Shop (created by Waguespack and Sarah Guidry in late 2018)—though which makers and products will be marketed in the store remains unclear.

Also uncertain is when Waguespack will open her new brick-and-mortar space. While the lease on her current Bricksome Avenue showroom expires at the end of June, she says the coronavirus pandemic will likely affect the timeline of the store’s opening.

The addition of the store brings the building’s occupancy to 90%, says Electric Depot developer Dyke Nelson, with 3,000 square feet of space remaining that could either serve as one suite or be split into two.

Nelson is currently marketing Building C, which has nearly 4,000 square feet of available space plus a patio area. Meanwhile, Red Stick Social and City Roots will reopen for business later this week.