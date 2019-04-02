Survey: Residents say Louisiana heading in ‘right direction’

The first of the six reports from the 2019 Louisiana Survey shows some improvements in Louisianians’ opinions on the direction of the state and their confidence in public schools, but declines in hope for economic development, transportation infrastructure and quality of life.

Forty-seven percent of residents surveyed say the state is heading in the right direction, up from 39% last year. Those reporting the state is heading in the wrong direction fell from 50% in 2018 to 43%.

Education and transportation are top priorities for Louisiana residents, though 80% of people surveyed do not expect Louisiana’s elected leaders to work together to solve the state’s problems.

Other key findings:

The share of state residents who assign an A or B grade to the state’s public schools has climbed from 18% in 2015 to 25% in 2019. However, grades for economic development, transportation infrastructure and overall quality of life in the state have fallen over the same period.

Fifty-seven percent of state residents prefer to see the elected officials in state government who share their positions on important issues to work with other politicians they disagree with, even if it results in some disliked policies, rather than to stand up for their positions at the cost of getting little done. At the same time, 80% do not expect the parties to work together to solve the state’s problems.

The findings come from the first of six reports from the Louisiana Survey, a project of the Manship School’s Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs and conducted by the Manship School’s Public Policy Research Lab.

Read the full first report from the Louisiana Survey. The second report will be released Thursday.