Survey: One in five shoppers have tried grocery pickup or delivery

Online grocery shopping is catching on, with curbside pickup becoming especially popular in southern states, and two major brands leading the competition in delivery and pickup—Amazon and Walmart.

Although most Americans still do their shopping in-store, online grocery sales are growing, projected to reach $22 billion this year, according to Offers.com 2019 Grocery Survey.

In Louisiana, roughly 20% of grocery shoppers have used either grocery delivery or curbside pickup, on par with the national average, according to the report. Curbside pickup is especially popular in the southeast region, while delivery is more common in the northeast and along the west coast.

Among those who use grocery pickup services, Walmart is the store of choice for 39% of shoppers nationwide. Meanwhile, 25% of online shoppers choose local grocery stores, ahead of Target (15%) and Sam’s Club (10%), the report notes. As for grocery delivery options, most online shoppers, 30%, chose Amazon.

A number of local grocery stores in Baton Rouge began offering online shopping options last year, including Alexander’s Highland Market, Matherne’s Market, Rouses and Hi Nabor Supermarket. Owners say they’ve seen mixed results so far.

