Sur La Table closing in Perkins Rowe

Kitchen goods retailer Sur La Table plans to close its Perkins Rowe store after filing for bankruptcy earlier this week.

The store, nestled in a corner space in the mixed-use development, will close in either August or September, according to the retailer’s website and Perkins Rowe Marketing Manager Chelsea Thibodeaux. It is the only Sur La Table store in Louisiana.

The closure is one of 56 for the Seattle-based company, which currently operates 112 stores. The bankruptcy filing also comes roughly two weeks after Sur La Table laid off 20% of its corporate staff without severance pay, according to the Washington Post.

Thibodeaux says the shopping center’s leasing team is seeing if it can work out a deal to keep the retailer from closing, but if not, the team also has potential tenants in mind for the nearly 5,000-square-foot space. The team is also working to close deals with several potential new tenants for elsewhere in Perkins Rowe, she says, adding that announcements for those wouldn’t be made for another few months.

Sur La Table joins several other national retailers that have filed for bankruptcy this year following historic plunging sales. National brands Neiman Marcus, J. Crew, J.C. Penny and Brooks Brothers have each filed for bankruptcy since May, following the lockdown of commerce with stay-at-home orders earlier this spring.