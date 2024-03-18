Supreme Court hears Louisiana case accusing Biden administration of censorship

A Louisiana case that could set new free speech standards was heard Monday at the U.S. Supreme Court, where justices will decide whether the Biden administration went too far in pressuring social media giants like Facebook and X to remove posts containing misinformation about COVID-19.

As the USA Today Network reports, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill’s solicitor general, Benjamin Aguinaga, represented his home state, Missouri and other plaintiffs in oral arguments contending Biden officials illegally suppressed conservative voices about the pandemic, vaccines, Hunter Biden’s laptop and other hot-button issues.

In September 2023, a federal appeals court in New Orleans upheld Louisiana U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty’s order banning much of the Biden administration from communicating with social media companies like Facebook about controversial online posts.

Both orders were put on hold by the Supreme Court until it could hear the case.

On Monday, Aguinaga described the Biden officials’ actions as “arguably the most massive attack against free speech in American history.”

“Behind closed doors the government badgers the platforms 24/7, it abuses them with profanity, it warns that the highest levels of the White House are concerned and ominously says the White House is considering its options,” Aguinaga told the justices. “Under this onslaught the platforms routinely cave.”

Brian Fletcher, principal deputy solicitor general at the Justice Department, argued that the plaintiffs against the U.S. government “mistook persuasion for coercion,” saying the Biden administration was just using the “bully pulpit” to contradict dangerous misinformation as have previous administrations throughout U.S. history.

