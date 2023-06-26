Supreme Court allows for Louisiana congressional districts to be redrawn

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a bid by a senior Republican state official to defend a map of Louisiana congressional districts that had been challenged by Black voters as discriminatory, sending the closely watched legal battle back to a lower court, Reuters reports.

The justices had taken up the case last year but put it on hold pending their ruling in a similar case from Alabama, which they issued on June 8. The justices dismissed the appeal by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin of a federal judge’s decision that the map delineating Louisiana’s six U.S. House of Representatives districts drawn by the Republican-led state legislature likely discriminated unlawfully based on race.

U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick last year directed the Louisiana’s Legislature to create two, rather than just one, House districts where Black voters represent the majority of voters, a decision that could boost Democratic chances of regaining control next year of the House.

In their brief order dismissing the case “as improvidently granted,” they justices said that their action will allow the matter to proceed before the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals “for review in the ordinary course and in advance of the 2024 congressional elections in Louisiana.”