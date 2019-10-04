Weather permitting, motorists can expect all four lanes on the Sunshine Bridge to be fully opened by early November, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced today.

In the meantime, the right westbound lane of the Sunshine Bridge will remain closed in order for permanent striping to be installed over the next two weeks. On the eastbound lanes, temporary striping has already been removed and permanent striping will take place as part of an upcoming moving operation.

During the striping work, Sunshine Bridge commuters should expect some traffic shifts.

Other work includes touchup work on the newly poured concrete barrier rails at the new finger joint locations. Crews are also making final adjustments on the newly installed top chord safety cables at the top of the bridge, as well as finishing up joint seals and minor deck patches.

Once all lanes are open by November, crews will continue with maintenance work under the bridge approaches on both sides of the river. This work is not anticipated to affect traffic and all four lanes are expected to remain open.

All construction activity is weather dependent, DOTD says, and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Here’s the original announcement.