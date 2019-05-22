Summer camps teaching kids entrepreneurship, innovation

Summer camp isn’t just for s’mores, crushes on counselors and campfires anymore, as a growing number of children are spending their summers in workshops that focus on stimulating the entrepreneurial mindset, the importance of innovation, and imbuing the next generation with an appreciation for surplus value.

As the The New York Times reports, one such camp, Biznovator, operated by a company in South Florida, offers a slew of camps, academies and programs designed to teach students about how to be businesspeople.

There, children as young as eight learn how to monetize their hobbies, interview local corporate executives and shoot YouTube commercials for their prospective businesses.

Another camp run by New York-based Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship also runs in-school and summer programs for students in 6th through 12th grades.

One of the offerings—called “BizCamp: Business Ideation and Crafting the Pitch”—includes classes on “Opportunity Recognition” and “Delivering Value to Customers,” and culminates in a pitch competition similar to “Shark Tank.”

Similar to these camps is the recent launch of Young Entrepreneurs Academy in Baton Rouge, which is targeted toward older children. YEA, founded in 2004 at the University of Rochester, is a national nonprofit that aims to give high school students an experience-based entrepreneurship program, teaching them how to transform their ideas into enterprises with social and economic value. Read a Business Report feature on YEA here, and the full New York Times article about entrepreneurial camps here.