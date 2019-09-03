Suds Laundry Services launches app-based business  

Baton Rouge-based Suds Laundry Services today announced it has launched its new app for iOS mobile devices.

The app allows users to order dry cleaning, wash and fold and other laundry services from Suds. After downloading the app, users pick the laundry service they want, the item type, and the time and date of their pickup and delivery. Suds staff then pick up the laundry and take care of it at the company’s facility on Perkins Road.

Suds is a collaboration between the founder and CEO Danille Tulagan, co-founder Hayden Monarch, CFO Dalton DeLaune and COO Chris Hilliard, who all met in college.

In April 2019, Suds was one of three businesses selected to present at the ninth annual Venture Challenge, a business plan and pitch competition for LSU students, and was awarded $8,000.

In addition to the app, Suds is starting a standard monthly wash-and-fold “sudscription” plan, which includes 60 lbs of laundry for $79.99 a month, and four pickups and deliveries, as well as the sorting, washing, and folding of clothes.

“This is a way for us to change the way everyone does their laundry, especially by removing the hassle of having to do it all together,” Hilliard said in a statement. “We look forward to growing the areas we service, and, ultimately, aiding in the economic growth and development within Louisiana.”

Right now, Suds is only available in Baton Rouge, but there are plans to expand throughout Louisiana. The company is also planning to make the app available on Android devices.