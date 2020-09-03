Stupp Corp. files notice it intends to lay off hundreds of Baton Rouge workers

The Stupp Corporation has filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) with the Louisiana Workforce Commission saying it is laying off hundreds of workers this fall.

The notice, which was issued last week, indicated 300 employees would be laid off effective Oct. 24.

The company, founded in 1952, produces pipes for oil and natural gas transport along with offering other products and services used in energy infrastructure across the U.S. Last year, it announced it would spend $22 million to upgrade its two steel pipe manufacturing plants at its north Baton Rouge headquarters. The project was expected to create 128 new jobs at the company with an average annual salary of $60,567.

As an incentive, Louisiana offered the company access to its workforce development program, LED FastStart, as well as a $500,000 performance-based grant to offset the cost of road improvements for the increased truck traffic the expansion would create.

At the time, local economic development officials touted the expansion as an opportunity for recently laid-off Georgia Pacific workers to stay employed in Baton Rouge’s manufacturing industry.

Additionally, corporation subsidiary Stupp Coatings, located adjacent to the pipe mills, also filed notice that it would lay off 75 workers effective Oct. 1.