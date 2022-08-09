Studyville finds success by offering students personalized services

Studyville founder Amanda Vincent has a degree in opera and has taught music. But after working in marketing for her family’s business, she wasn’t planning on getting back into education—that is until she saw a need in the Baton Rouge area.

“There wasn’t necessarily a drive to become a teacher,” she says. “I was inspired as a parent.”

Vincent says her teenage sons have academic ability but struggled to study effectively and turn work in on time. She was sure there had to be a better way to help them improve their habits than dragging them kicking and screaming to a tutor.

Late one night, she called her husband, Benn, who was away on a business trip, to tell him she wanted to launch a tutoring center that was “fun and cool, and a place where kids would want to go.”

“I don’t think he really thought I would go through with it,” Vincent says. “But we built it together.”

The idea came together in 2018 and 2019 prior to opening Studyville in Perkins Rowe in August 2020. By that point, the pandemic was upending traditional education along with everything else.

“We didn’t know if we had really good timing or really bad timing,” Vincent says.

As it turned out, the pandemic-induced interruptions to education created challenges for all students, likely boosting demand for Studyville’s services.

The Vincents’ startup is now thriving in Baton Rouge and they’re looking to expand outside the Capital Region, which presents its own challenges.

