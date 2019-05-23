Study: Beer industry contributes $4.3B to Louisiana economy

The beer industry contributes $4.3 billion annually to Louisiana’s economy and supports more than 32,000 jobs in the state, according to a study commissioned by the National Beer Wholesalers Association and the Beer Institute.

The 32,000 jobs, says the report, account for an estimated $1.3 billion each year in compensation. Moreover, some 14,800 retail jobs are affected by the beer industry, while 3,000 other jobs are linked to distribution and 221 to brewing.

The industry generates $685 million annually in business, personal and consumption taxes—$506 million in business and personal taxes and $177.6 million in consumption taxes.

Nationwide, the beer industry generates more than $328 billion in economic activity, producing more than $58.6 billion in tax revenue and supporting more than 2 billion jobs. Brewers and beer importers directly employ 69,928 Americans, with about 58% of brewing jobs linked to large and mid-sized brewers and beer importers. Independent beer distributors directly employ 141,600 Americans, a 19% increase in the past decade.

