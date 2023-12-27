Stories to remember from 2023: St. George incorporation loses again in court

The quest to incorporate St. George, which began in 2013 and gained voter approval in 2019, lost in court again this year.

Last year, trial Judge Martin Coady ruled that while the St. George incorporation petition “minimally satisfies” state law, the incorporation was “unreasonable” under state law because St. George was unlikely to be able to pay for services.

The First Circuit appeals court found another reason to deny incorporation, ruling the petition failed to satisfy state law because it lacked a plan to deliver services.

The Louisiana Supreme Court has agreed to review the decision, and incorporators plan to try again even if their appeal is unsuccessful.

