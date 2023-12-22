Stories to remember from 2023: Slow train coming

Louisiana and Amtrak officials have officially agreed to resume passenger rail service between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

While it isn’t yet paid for, state officials are confident the federal government will approve the grant funding to make it happen. Passenger trains between the state’s two biggest cities stopped running in 1969, and local officials have been trying to bring them back for more than a decade.

Gov. John Bel Edwards expects service to commence by 2027, predicting it will grow the economy in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and “all points in between,” while helping the two cities compete as a single “super-region.”

