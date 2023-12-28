Stories to remember from 2023: Republican takeover completed

Republican dominance came late to Louisiana compared to other Southern states.

But as Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards finished his second and final term, the state GOP all but finished off his party as a viable entity in state government, capturing the fourth floor and securing supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature.

For the foreseeable future, the most important conflicts at the Capitol are likely to be between Republican factions, while the Democrats who are left will need to stick together to have much influence at all.

