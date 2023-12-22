Stories to remember from 2023: LSU sports teams win two national titles

In April, LSU won its first-ever national championship in women’s basketball, defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85. In June, the Tigers won their seventh national title in baseball with an 18-4 blowout over Florida in Game 3 of the men’s College World Series final.

Coincidentally, both teams were led by coaches in their second season with the program: Kim Mulkey and Jay Johnson, respectively.

And in what is probably not a coincidence, players on both teams benefited from name, image and likeness endorsement deals, a newly permissible (and highly controversial) avenue for college athletes to profit from their fame. Read Business Report’s September cover story about the NIL revolution for a deep dive into how it’s impacted LSU sports.

