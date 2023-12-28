Stories to remember from 2023: Baton Rouge pro hockey team takes the ice

Wayne Hodes, who manages the Raising Cane’s River Center, says Baton Rouge was the largest U.S. media market without professional sports before he recruited the minor league hockey team that would be called the Baton Rouge Zydeco.

The team signed a three-year lease with the River Center, and both parties hope the relationship outlasts the Baton Rouge Kingfish, which was a presence from 1996 until 2003.

The team is expected to be a key part of the city’s sports-heavy tourism brand and produce economic ripple effects downtown.

